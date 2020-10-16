Voter hotline backed by ACLU, other groups, launches in Nevada

A close up of the hands of a young woman using a mobile phone

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A progressive group has launched a voter protection hotline in time for early voting. The hotline will be operational through Election Day.

The “Election Protection Hotline” will serve voters in several languages:

1-866-OUR-VOTE (1-866-687-8683).

1-888-VE-Y-VOTA (1-888-839-8682 en Español).

1-888-API-VOTE (1-888-274-8683 Asian multilingual assistance).

1-844-YALLA-US (1-844-925-5287 Arabic).

Member organizations include the ACLU of Nevada, Silver State Voices, and Institute for a Progressive Nevada.

“Between the pandemic, unprecedented voter participation, and the high political stakes, this is a once-in-a-lifetime election, and we’re going to be there to make sure every eligible voter is able to cast a ballot,” according to a statement from ACLU of Nevada Policy Director Holly Welborn.

“Our staff and volunteer attorneys will be monitoring the election to troubleshoot any issues,” she said.

The coalition will monitor the hotline and send nonpartisan observers to monitor in-person polling places throughout Clark and Washoe counties.