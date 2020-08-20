Vote for the cutest dog in ‘TSA’s Cutest Canine Contest’

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The Transportation Security Administration, commonly known to travelers as TSA, is seeking the public’s help for a very adorable task. TSA wants the public to help them pick which one of its dogs is its cutest canine!

The competition is in honor of National Dog Day, which is Wednesday, Aug. 26.

The ‘TSA Cutest Canine Contest’ features four “top dog” finalists. Voting, is open right now, and it will end on Friday, Aug. 21.

Anyone interested in weighing in on who they think is the cutest TSA dog can do so via social media accounts.

Twitter: www.twitter.com/tsa

Facebook: www.facebook.com/tsa

Instagram: www.instagram.com/tsa

LinkedIn: www.linkedin.com/company/tsa

The winner will be announced on Instagtram on Wednesday, Aug. 26, which again is National Dog Day.

TSA’s cutest canine candidates are as followed:

Kajla from Daniel K. Inouye International Airport

Djanni from Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport

Lexa-Alexey from Dallas-Fort Worth International Airport

Ron from Oakland International Airport

To see which is which, look at the photo and go from left to right.

TSA handlers nominated the canines from different airports around the country.

There will be a series of match-ups, and the winners of the first two match-ups will go head-to-head on Friday, Aug. 21. The outcome from the final match-up will be the winner of the 2020 TSA’s Cutest Canine Contest.