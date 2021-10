Oakland Athletics’ Jesus Luzardo pitches against the Baltimore Orioles during the first inning in Oakland, Calif., Saturday, May 1, 2021. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu)

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A key vote later today in Oakland could determine if the A’s relocate to Las Vegas.

Alameda County officials will discuss a $12B development plan that includes a new waterfront ballpark for the team. It will also be determined if taxpayers will foot the bill.

The Athletics have scouted locations for a stadium in Las Vegas if a deal in Oakland cannot be reached.