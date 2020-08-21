Volunteers to make last push in connecting Latino, ‘low-contact’ families with devices before school starts

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — This weekend, community members are trying to connect “low-contact” and Latino families with devices needed for distance learning.

Volunteers will be canvassing neighborhoods as a last push before school starts.

“We want to make sure that we can reach as many students as possible,” said Cecia Alvarado, Nevada state director of Mi Familia Vota.

With the start of the Clark County School District school year on Monday, those volunteers are going door-to-door passing out fliers to families that may need devices or internet access.

Starting tonight volunteers will canvass neighborhoods to connect families with devices. They're reaching out to schools with the lowest contact rate, & the Latino community.



On @8NewsNow at 5/6 pm you'll hear from one of the organizers, and see how many kids they need to reach. pic.twitter.com/gjlt0wqrSQ — Kate Houston (@katehouston_tv) August 21, 2020

“We want to have all students ready by Monday,” said Alvarado. “But, if that’s not possible, we want to have as many as possible.”

Alvarado is one of the organizers and will be canvassing neighborhoods with Latino public officials and community partners to make sure families are ready.

They’ll focus on the 12 schools with the lowest contact rate, as well as the Latino community. The goal is to connect with 5,000 families this weekend.

“Sometimes, we have to make that a point, too, that they’re not in trouble, they’re not coming after them” Alvarado explained. “Rather, we want to make sure their students are ready for the next school year.”

As of Aug. 20, Connecting Kids Nevada says 77% of CCSD students have been reached. That means more than 72,000 have not.

Alvarado tells us contacting some families has been a challenge.

“We want to help, CCSD wants to help, but we need the families to communicate with them in order for them to provide the help,” she encouraged.

Alvarado says the whole community should be coming together to make sure kids have access to their education.

“We are in this together. Since the beginning of this pandemic, we have come together as a community to help our neighbors, and this is not different.”

Volunteers will be canvassing areas in East Las Vegas and North Las Vegas. This will go on until 8 tonight, and they’ll be back out tomorrow morning from 7 to 10 p.m.