Volunteers, students gather care packages for military servicemen and women

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Hundreds of volunteers and students gathered on Saturday to package care boxes for military servicemen and women. It was the 7th annual ‘Munchies 4 the Military’ at Liberty High School, and much of the community turned up to help.

Inspirada Nevada, a fully planned community in Henderson, partnered with the City of Henderson to sponsor the event.

The project was founded by the Douglas J. Green Memorial Foundation. It was created to honor SPC Douglas J. Green, who was killed in action during his second tour of duty in Afghanistan in 2011. His mother attended Munchies 4 the Military and said Douglas enjoyed receiving care packages while he was overseas.

This year, the goal was to assemble 500 care packages and mail them to our active military members.

Items in the packages included breakfast items, snack foods and hygiene items.