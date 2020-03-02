Volunteers pick up trash before upcoming Mint 400 off-road race

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The desert is much cleaner for the upcoming Mint 400 road race, thanks to hundreds of volunteers who went out to Jean to help remove trash in the area.

Three rear-load trucks were loaned from Republic Services to get all the trash out this past weekend. In the last four years, the group of volunteers have removed over 142,000 pounds of trash.

The Mint 400 is known as “the Great American Off-Road Race.” It starts Tuesday, March 3 and ends Sunday, March 8.

There will be numerous road closures in place during the event. RTC has posted a map on their Facebook page showing the closures.