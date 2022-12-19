LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Volunteers are needed to help with the 2023 Southern Nevada Homeless Census in January, according to the Help Hope Home organization.

The census will count people who are experiencing homelessness in the Las Vegas valley on Jan. 26.

Volunteers would begin one four-hour shift at 5 a.m. to be assigned to a group that will walk or drive around assigned areas throughout the valley to count those who are not in shelters. Volunteers will also conduct surveys of any people who are willing to be interviewed.

Virtual training sessions for volunteers will take place one week before the event.

The homeless census is a qualifying requirement for grants that provide more than $15 million annually to local organizations that provide services and programs to help people experiencing homelessness.

The 2022 Homeless Census found 5,645 people were living in shelters or on the streets and estimated that nearly 14,000 people experienced homelessness at some point that year in Southern Nevada.

“The census provides information about people experiencing homelessness in the community and the need for programs,” a release from Help Hope Home said.

Anyone interested in volunteering can visit this link for more information. To select a preferred area, click here.