Volunteers Needed: Phase 3 of COVID-19 vaccine trials in Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — There are promising results globally on three different coronavirus vaccines, including the leading candidate from the UK’s Oxford University.

Two other vaccines, being developed in Germany and China, also appear to be showing promise.

Our very own vaccine trials will begin in Las Vegas in the next few weeks. A Henderson-based pediatrician with two decades of experience in clinical research will be leading this effort.

Wake Research — Clinical Research Center of Nevada is starting Phase 3 COVID-19 vaccine trials. The company is looking for volunteers age 18 or older, and in particular, adults 65 years or older with and without health issues.

Volunteers will be evaluated during these clinical trials, have ongoing surveillance for COVID-19 and may very well be part of an historic contribution in the development of a vaccine.

Dr. Michael Levin calls the people who volunteers for clinical trials “the new heroes of COVID.” He’d like to see a wide variety of people take part.

“So essential workers, as well, anyone in contact with the public, people at grocery stores, people at casinos, people who work in casinos, doctors, dentists, firemen, policemen,” Levin noted.

In addition to the vaccine trials, Wake Research is also creating an outpatient therapeutic clinical trial for mild to moderate cases of COVID-19.

If you are interested, call 702-893-8968. Volunteers will be compensated for their time and travels, and those details are available when you call.