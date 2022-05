LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Neighborhood Housing Services of Southern Nevada’s (NHSSN) Community Building and Engagement Committee will be holding a neighborhood cleanup event on Saturday.

The committee will provide free dumpsters in the area, and asks that residents place items they’d like to get rid of on the curb by 9 a.m. Hazardous or flammable items will not be accepted.

To volunteer, email volunteers@mynhssh.org. Interested volunteers are asked to meet at 500 W. Jefferson Ave at 9 a.m.