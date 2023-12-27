LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Clark County is looking for nearly 300 volunteers to help with the 2024 Southern Nevada Homeless Census, which will count unsheltered individuals experiencing homelessness in the Las Vegas valley.

The count will be on Jan. 25, 2024 and volunteers are expected to commit between three to four hours of their time.

Volunteers will arrive at deployment sites across the valley at 5 a.m. and during their shift will be assigned to groups who will walk or drive to assigned areas to count those not in a shelter and conduct short surveys to those willing to be interviewed.

Those interested in volunteering, visit this website for more information and click here to select a preferred area.

Virtual training sessions will take place one week prior to the event.

In 2023, the homeless census, also referred to as the Point-In-Time County, found 6,556 people living in shelters or on the street and estimated that nearly 16,251 people experienced homelessness in Southern Nevada at some point during the year.

The census is a qualifying requirement for grants that provide more than $15 million annually to local organizations that provide homeless services and programs. It also provides information about those experiencing homelessness and the need for programs and services to ensure a better future for those without secure housing.