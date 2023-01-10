LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — More than 600 volunteers are needed to help Clark County with the 2023 Southern Nevada Homeless Census.

The census, which takes place on Jan. 26, 2023, counts individuals experiencing homelessness in the Las Vegas valley. An accurate count helps the county get more resources to help the homeless. During last year’s count found 5,645 homeless people in the Las Vegas area.

Volunteers will be asked to work one, four-hour shift. During their shift, volunteers will be assigned to groups who will walk or drive in assigned areas to count and conduct short surveys of people willing to be interviewed.

Interested in becoming a volunteer? Click here to learn more and sign up. You can also find more information at www.helphopehome.org.