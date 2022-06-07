LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Skipping school, or truancy, is considered by many as a gateway to dropping out of school and getting into criminal activity. School attendance has been disrupted through-out Clark County since 2020, with the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic.

District Court Judge Margaret Pickard is working with CCSD in order to combat the issue of truancy. The District Court Truancy Diversion Program helps to keep kids in school and on track to graduate so that they can take steps in order to achieve career success.

The District Court Truancy Diversion Program is looking for volunteers to help bring up graduation rates in the county. Volunteers would be asked to commit one morning each week to preside over a session at an assigned CCSD or Charter school.

Dressed in a judicial robe, the volunteer would meet with students and their families in order to talk about their attendance levels, behavioral issues, and other barriers the students face. Joined with an educational liaison, the volunteers will also help to come up with solutions and motivate students to attend class and complete assignments.

People in professions such as attorneys, mental health professionals, and law enforcement officers are encouraged to volunteer. Volunteers must also be at least 21 years of age and be able to pass a background check.

“Our Truancy Diversion Program volunteers motivate kids who may not otherwise have anyone else in their life to fill that role,” said Judge Pickard. “The volunteer judges have a tremendous positive influence and mentor young people struggling with school attendance towards a brighter future with promise. Having that kind of impact is incredibly rewarding.”

Those who want to volunteer, can contact the Truancy Diversion Program through email at TDP@clarkcountycourts.us or call 702-455-1755.