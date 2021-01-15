Volunteers needed at COVID-19 vaccination sites across Las Vegas valley

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Frontline workers and seniors over the age of 70 are continuing to get the COVID-19 vaccine in Nevada. And now, there is a call for more vaccine volunteers.

“It’s all hands on deck right now,” said Dr. Christina Madison, an Associate Professor of Pharmacy Practice at Roseman University of Health Sciences.

Dr. Madison is part of Nevada’s enormous effort to administer the COVID-19 vaccine. Roseman University is a designated Point of Dispensary (POD); Dr. Madison helps with their vaccination clinics, and all the work she does regarding the vaccine is on a voluntary basis.

Dr. Christina Madison — Associate Professor of Pharmacy Practice at Roseman University of Health Sciences

“This is basically my Super Bowl,” Dr. Madison said. “There’s no way that I wasn’t going to step up and be there to be part of this monumental and historic vaccine distribution and roll out.”

Under Directive 011, more medical professionals can apply to become volunteers. The list includes nurses, pharmacists, dentists and even veterinarians. They can apply at ServNV.org and choose between groups, such as the Battle Born Medical Corps and the Medical Reserve Corps.

“If they have time, we want them,” said Jeff Quinn, the Manager of the Office of Public Health Preparedness at the Southern Nevada Health District (SNHD).

Jeff Quinn — Manager of the Office of Public Health Preparedness at SNHD

Quinn says right now, there are about 461 volunteers for Southern Nevada as part of the Medical Reserve Corps. He adds that about two-thirds of that group are medical personnel.

SNHD is looking for people dedicated to the cause, to join the local volunteers they already have. This call to action comes as vaccine administration begins at the Cashman Center and is set to start soon at the Encore at Wynn Las Vegas.

“Really what we’re targeting now with mass vaccination sites opening up is people that can actually put vaccine into peoples’ arms,” Quinn said. “We’ll recruit volunteers from different sources to support the immediate needs of some of these venue events.”

More help will be required as the vaccine rollout continues. And Dr. Madison is ready.

“We are in it for the long haul,” Dr. Madison said.

SNHD says there are also volunteer opportunities for non-medical personnel, to help with logistical needs at the COVID-19 vaccination sites.