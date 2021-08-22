Volunteers, Get Outdoors Nevada team to clean up segment of Las Vegas Wash Trail

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A team of about 60 volunteers worked with Get Outdoors Nevada to clean up a segment of the Upper Las Vegas Wash Trail in North Las Vegas on Sunday.

Volunteers from the World Mission Society Church of God gathered trash and brush that had accumulated on the trail between East Centennial Parkway and East Deer Springs Way at the top of the trailhead.

(Courtesy, World Mission Society Church of God and Get Outdoors Nevada)

(Courtesy, World Mission Society Church of God and Get Outdoors Nevada)

(Courtesy, World Mission Society Church of God and Get Outdoors Nevada)

(Courtesy, World Mission Society Church of God and Get Outdoors Nevada)

(Courtesy, World Mission Society Church of God and Get Outdoors Nevada)

That trail connects with other segments that lead all through the valley and end up below the Clark County Wetlands Park near Lake Las Vegas.

One of the organizers, Joseph Mortero, said the church is planning another cleanup event next weekend.

A volunteering event at Cornerstone Park at 1600 Wigwam Pkwy. in Henderson will pick up trash in the area.

For more information on how to get involved in community cleanups, go to getoutdoorsnevada.org. Most events are planned months in advance and require registration to participate.