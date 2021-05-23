Volunteers gather to help clean up, beautify Historic Westside

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The Historic Westside received some care and cleanup on Sunday as part of the Neighborhood Revitalization Project.

More than 160 volunteers from different organizations spent their Sunday afternoon painting, picking up trash and trimming trees.

The surrounding neighborhood benefited from this, as well as the Andre Agassi Boys and Girls Club.

The club, which became a crucial access point for internet during the pandemic, was due for a fresh coat of paint. Volunteers spent hours making sure they got to every nook and cranny.

Meanwhile, crews canvassed the surrounding neighborhoods to paint the curbing and pick up bulk trash. Tree trimmers were also out in full force, offering services to the neighbors for free.

Kenny Carter has lived in this neighborhood for 30 years and is happy to see the beautification projects. He’s noticed some positive changes in the area.

“You see new businesses coming and lots of new growth, it’s good you know. Pretty soon here, you’re going to see a whole lot in the next year or two,” Carter said.

The Historic Westside resident says this project is a great benefit to the area, especially for the local kids and his elderly neighbors.

He’s noticed more local organizations taking interest in the area and hopes it will continue.

Volunteers from Rebuilding Together, Republic Services, Bolden Area Command and others took part in the weekend cleanup.

This was all made possible by the $65,000 National Neighborhood Promise grant from the Republic Services Charitable Foundation.