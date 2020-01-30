Volunteers come together to ‘Rise Against Hunger’ in Summerlin

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Dozens of volunteers from the Summerlin Rotary Club came together to tackle hunger worldwide on Tuesday. The club was part of a handful of teams that helped pack over 13,000 meals for families in just 24 hours.

The boxes will be sent to the international organization Rise Against Hunger, which will distribute the meals to vulnerable and disaster-stricken areas around the globe.

Volunteers from the rotary club, Palo Verde High School and elsewhere packed meals of soy, rice, vegetables and vitamins at Mountain View Presbyterian Church.

“We do a lot of local projects that help feed children in our community,” said rotary International Service Committee Chairman Robert Pridel, “but this was one we could feed hungry children around the world.”

This was the rotary club’s first year for this type of event, but it says it will likely make it happen every year moving forward.