Volunteer football coach puts out plea for facility for kids training program

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A Las Vegas valley volunteer football coach says his kids are in need of a donated facility where they can train in the coming months.

Coach Moepulou Kapp, president of SASA Squad Foundation, offers free training during off season to defensive line and offensive line football players between the ages of 8 years old through high school.

Kapp says most of the 80 kids he is working with are not doing anything during the off season and that’s why he formed the non-profit SASA, or Super Athletes with Successful Ambition.

“We wanted to give them a place to go to during the off season to get active and perfect their skill,” he said.

Currently, the group is training three times a week for two hours at a local park but really need an indoor space.

“We have kids coming in from Boulder City, Aliante area, Centennial, out there from the air force base, from all over the city. Those are kids that have transportation,” he said.

The training is free to the kids. Coach Kapp said all that is asked is that they “pay if forward” by donating food. At the end of every month, the donations are given to local charities such as Project 150 or Project 4 Humanity.

Items donated by SASA team members. Every month items are donated to a local charity.

SASA has been offering the free training for the past four years and officially became a non-profit last year. He said all the coaches work on a voluntary basis and any money from sponsorships goes toward the kids needs.

Coach Kapp said they will be hosting a free lineman camp March 27, 2021 with NFL players Paul Soliai for DLine and Xavior Su’a-Filo for offensive linemen. The two players are donating their time. Here’s a link with some camp information.

If you have a child who plays an offensive or defensive line position who might be interested in this training, just contact SASA a (702) 506-6911. You can view the group’s Facebook page here.

SASA is also hoping at some point to be able to secure a large van to drive children who do not have transportation to and from training.

If you can help out the group, you can email the coach at: coachkapp@sasasquadfoundation.com or call (702) 506-6911 for more information.