LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Christina Aguilera will be unveiling a show that celebrates her vocals in a seductively cozy environment, headlining the Voltaire Belle de Nuit at The Venetian Resort Las Vegas New Year’s Eve weekend.

Aguilera will take the stage on Dec. 30 and 31 in an intimate venue that allows for her to invite guests into a musically dynamic and immersive piece of art. More dates will be announced on Friday, Oct. 13.

“I look forward to bringing Las Vegas a new show that fuses music, sophistication and art in ways I have never performed before. What I love about the intimacy at Voltaire at The Venetian Resort is how up-close-and-personal I can be with the audience. A truly modern twist on the performance experience,” Aguilera shared.

Voltaire combines the pregame, main event, and late-night after-party into a singular, unparalleled experience, its nightlife experience including an array of diversified, elevated entertainment.”

“We are beyond proud to bring the incredibly talented Christina Aguilera to our stage to highlight that Voltaire experience we are determined to deliver,” said Michael Gruber, founder of Voltaire.

Tickets, tables, and packages for Christina Aguilera’s shows and residency go on sale Oct. 13 and are available for purchase on Voltaire’s website.