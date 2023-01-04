LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Volkswagen will roll out a new electric vehicle at the Consumer Electronics Show that opens Thursday at the Convention Center and The Venetian Expo.

A camouflaged version of VW’s ID.7 — called a “sleek, aerodynamic electric sedan” by the carmaker — will be unveiled at the four-day Las Vegas show.

The ID.7 is the third member of Volkswagen’s growing EV lineup in the U.S., going on sale in 2024, Volkswagen said in a news release. Like the ID.4 compact SUV and the ID, Buzz, it is based on Volkswagen’s MEB electric vehicle architecture, the release said.

The company said the vehicle is “clad in smart camouflage, which uses unique technology and multi-layered

paintwork to create light effects on parts of the vehicle. This is an interactive feature and symbolizes the next step in the digitalization of the future flagship model of Volkswagen’s EV family.”

The CES, the world’s largest tech trade show, is expected to attract more than 100,000 people from across the globe. It’s open to industry professionals and executives but not the general public.