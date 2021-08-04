Voice your opinion on proposal for recreation fees at two Southern Nevada wildlife refuges

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Have you ever visited or want to visit the Desert National Wildlife Refuge (DNWR) or Pahranagat National Wildlife Refuge (PNWR)? If yes, your opinion is needed.

The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service is holding a 30-day public comment period from Aug. 5 to Sept. 4 on newly proposed fees. These recreation fees would be collected from visitors to both refuges.

Fees would be as follows for DNWR:

$10/vehicle

$5/motorcycle

No charge for bicycles

The fees for DNWR would be able to be paid via the purchase of an American the Beautiful — The National Parks and Federal Recreational Lands Pass.

Fees would be as follows for PNWR:

$10/vehicle/night for camping

These fees are based on what other nearby refuges and recreational facilities charge, according to the Service.

The Service has been collecting fees since 1987, but this would be the first time they would apply to the two refuges. The Federal Lands Recreation Enhancement Act, which provides funding for recreation program improvements, has allowed the Service to retain fees from refuges since 1997.

Recreation fees pay for a variety of projects, the Service says, from road and visitor facility maintenance to law enforcement.

If the fees are finalized, they will go into effect on October 1, 2022.

For more information and to read the entire proposal, click here for DNWR and here for PNWR. If you would like to comment, you may do so via email at desertcomplex@fws.gov or by mail to U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service, Desert National Wildlife Refuge Complex, 4701 North Torrey Pines Drive, Las Vegas.