‘Viva Vax Vegas’ event on the Strip offers prizes in exchange for vaccines

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — As COVID-19 cases are climbing in Clark County, Immunize Nevada is getting creative with its offers.

The organization partnered with MGM Resorts to host a free vaccine clinic on the Las Vegas Strip Saturday.

“Viva Vax Vegas” — the newest effort from Immunize Nevada to help stop COVID-19 — offers prizes like tickets to concerts, flight and hotel packages, and gift cards, luring in everyone who walks by on the Strip.

Adrianna Lopez and her husband, Moises, are visiting from Mexico, celebrating their vow renewal when they saw the sign to get free vaccines.

“We won 50 dollars for a gift card for a restaurant in the MGM so I think we will get dinner there today,” said Adrianna.

“Even if I didn’t win any prizes, getting the vaccine was the best decision,” added Moises.

Moises says even if they did not win prizes, getting the vaccine was the best decision they made because in their home country of Mexico it would have taken them up to four months to get vaccinated.

“In Mexico it is kind of difficult to get the vaccine we have to wait for the government to give it to us, for young people it is difficult,” Adrianna added.

With Las Vegas being a major attraction for tourists, Governor Steve Sisolak says visitors getting vaccinated here helps, despite the recent announcement from L.A. County urging their residents to not come here.

“If you have not been vaccinated, come to Las Vegas and get your vaccine, that is what I am encouraging them to do,” Governor Sisolak said.

There were a couple of celebrity guest appearances at the event, like Brad Garrett and Ray Romano.

Governor Sisolak says there will be similar events in the future. While he does not have any specific goal on vaccine rates, he says he wants to distribute as many shots as possible through these outreach events.