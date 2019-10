LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — If you like bluegrass music, you might want to head to Mount Charleston this weekend where the Viva Las VeGrass Bluegrass Festival takes place.

This is the third year for the event in Las Vegas. It takes place Oct. 11 – 13 and features several bluegrass bands. The music begins Friday at 2 p.m.

Brian Burns stopped by Good Morning Las Vegas to talk about the festival and what it means to the community. For more information on tickets and the schedule, click here.