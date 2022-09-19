LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The new Viva Las Vegas tournament and concert gets underway Monday at the Bali Hai Golf Club.

It’s an event that will feature Joey Fatone and Michael Ray and appearances by LGPA tour winners and participants. It’s the introduction to the season opener for professional golf which is the 2023 Tournament of Champions put on by the Hilton Grand Vacations.

“It’s a celebration of the accomplishment of some of the LPGA professionals. For them to qualify for our event they have to have won an official LPGA tournament in the previous two seasons,” said Aaron Stewart, Hilton Grand Vacations.

Monday’s event starts at 10 a.m. The Tournament of Champions is held from Jan. 19 – 22, 2023.