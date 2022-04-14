LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The largest Rockabilly music festival in the world is back in Las Vegas from April 14 to 17.

The Orleans Hotel and Casino is hosting the “Viva Las Vegas” four-day event to celebrate its 25th anniversary.

Organizers said this year’s festival will feature 80 bands along with a big classic car show, burlesque bingo, a vintage fashion show, and dance lessons.

Fans told 8 News Now they are thrilled to be back after the festival was paused for a year and a half due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“It’s all about the experience, it’s a very immersive experience,” said Fresno resident Alisa Pipkin. “You don’t have to, but once you come and you see everyone dressed up, it inspires you to want to.”

Organizer Tom Ingram told 8 News Now the celebration is bigger and better with all the activities it will feature.

“It’s an event that is based around the 50s, the music, the style, and the culture and the cars,” he said. “People need to be open-minded and not bubblegum, which is what most people think the 50s is.”

To purchase tickets and look at the full activity list, visit this link.