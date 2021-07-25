Vitalant, Las Vegas Ballpark hold blood drive as critical need for donations continues

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The need for blood donations is still critical in Las Vegas.

Vitalant and the Las Vegas Ballpark teamed up for a blood drive on Sunday to replenish the supply and help valley hospital patients.

All blood types are used for a variety of situations, including sickle cell patients, babies who need blood transfusions, and even individuals involved in car crashes.

While all blood types are accepted, there is a dire need for people to donate O-positive and O-negative blood.

Those who donated blood at Sunday’s one-day drive received Aviators tickets and Wet’n’Wild vouchers, but donors say that giving blood means more than just getting incentives.

“It’s a good feeling knowing that I can help other people and knowing I can do that,” said Constance Dominiak, a blood donor.

“We’ve seen an increase now that businesses are opening up. But with the pandemic, some businesses are not returning back in person and [instead] operating remotely,” said Brittaney Estrella, Vitalant’s communications manager. “If you’re interested in hosting blood drives, or anyone that is interested, visit vitalant.org.“

Those who have recently received their COVID-19 vaccine can still give blood, as long as they are feeling well, Estrella said.