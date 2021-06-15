Vitalant experiencing critical blood shortage, urging community to give blood during 2-day drive

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Vitalant is urging the community to donate blood this summer as they experience a critical shortage.

The organization is teaming up with JW Marriott Resort & Spa Las Vegas and Rampart Casino to host a two-day blood drive during the Fourth of July weekend.

It will be held inside the resort’s Marquis Ballroom from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday July 3 and Sunday 4.

Vitalant says the need for blood donations is a constant necessity, but the summer months are when they see a drastic drop in donors giving blood.

“On average, donors give several thousand fewer donations during the summer compared to the rest of the year, but the need for lifesaving blood transfusions remains steady,” Vitalant noted in a news release.

Those who give blood at this drive will receive a Wet’n’Wild voucher for a complimentary admission to the park. They will also receive a free Vitalant t-shirt that’s redeemable through email.

Donors are encouraged to schedule an appointment online to reserve a spot by visiting vitalant.org. Be sure to enter RAMPART as the code.

Today is #WorldBloodDonorDay, which recognizes the vital contribution of blood donors like you. Right now, we need your help more than ever as we battle a critical blood shortage. Ensure patients have the blood they need when they need it. Donate now: https://t.co/IykgvG4Eiy pic.twitter.com/sYZWGudnSi — Vitalant – Nevada (@VitalantNV) June 14, 2021

Type O is the most transfused blood type and O-negative is what emergency room personnel reach for when there is no time to determine a patient’s blood type.

Vitalant wants to let the community know that there is no waiting period to give blood after receiving an FDA-authorized COVID-19 vaccine.