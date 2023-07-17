LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Vitalant, a nonprofit blood services provider, has an emergency blood shortage and urges all eligible donors to schedule a blood donation.

Worsened by the Fourth of July holiday week, the drop in blood donations since May has reduced the available supply for patients more than 25 percent, resulting in a less than three-day supply of most blood types. Having a long-lasting blood supply is critical to helping patients after accidents and other emergencies, and to treat chronic illnesses and cancer patients.

“If not enough blood is available at any given moment, delays in patient care can have life-threatening consequences,” Vitalant Chief Medical and Scientific Officer Dr. Ralph Vassallo said. “By making an appointment today and donating tomorrow, next week, even a couple weeks from now, you become a lifeline for patients.”

With summer being referred to as “trauma season” by many hospitals, it is important to know that the need for blood can rise due to the amount of outdoor activity-related accidents and injuries.

All blood types are needed, but especially type O, which is the most transfused blood type. O-negative can be used to help any patient in an emergency and O-positive can support anyone with a positive blood type.

Platelet donations play a vital role for cancer patients and those undergoing open-heart surgeries and transplants. Platelets are constantly needed and must be used within a week of donation to ensure the best possible patient outcomes.

Vitalant Southern Nevada blood donation locations include:

Blood drives at daily valley locations

West Charleston: 6930 West Charleston Boulevard

Henderson: 601 Whitney Ranch Drive, Building D, Suite 20

Northwest Las Vegas: 4950 West Craig Road

Thousands of donation appointments are available nationwide. Learn more and make an appointment to give on the Vitalant website, download the Vitalant app, or call 877-258-4825.