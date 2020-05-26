Vitalant Blood Services seek donors; blood bank is experience shortage due to COVID-19

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Vitalant Blood Services is declaring a shortage as supplies are dwindling during the coronavirus pandemic. According to the blood bank, all blood types are needed right now, but there is a particular need for type “O” blood as well as blood platelets.

Anyone who wants to donate will have to adhere to Vitalant Blood Services’ strict health and safety measures in place to protect donors. Your temperature will be taken when you come in, and donors must wear a face mask.

If you’re interested in donating blood, make an appointment here.