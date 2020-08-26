Vitalant asks community to participate in plasma and blood drive Sunday

In this April 22, 2020 photo provided by New York Blood Center Enterprises, Aubrie Cresswell, 24, donates convalescent plasma at the Blood Bank of Delmarva Christiana Donor Center in suburban Newark, Del. “It’s, I think, our job as humans to step forward and help in society,” said Cresswell who has donated three times and counting. One donation was shipped to a hospitalized friend of a friend, and “it brought me to tears. I was like, overwhelmed with it just because the family was really thankful.” (New York Blood Center Enterprises via AP)

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Vitalant is asking those who have recovered from COVID-19, as well as those looking to donate blood, to participate in this weekend’s blood drive.

The drive will be held at JW Marriott Resort & Spa Las Vegas and Rampart Casino on Sunday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. inside the Marquis Ballroom.

Vitalant says they still need blood donations, but are also asking people who have had COVID-19 to donate their convalescent plasma, which contains antibodies to the SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus. This plasma can be given to patients currently fighting COVID-19.

To be eligible for plasma donation, you must have had COVID-19 symptoms, plus:

A prior laboratory diagnosis of COVID-19, either by a positive nasal/oral swab test OR a positive test for SARS-CoV-2 antibodies requested by your health care provider. Blood donors are NOT tested for coronavirus.

Complete resolution of symptoms for at least 28 days. Do not donate blood if you are sick.

All other donor eligibility for an automated plasma donation

COVID-19 survivors will need to apply at Vitalant.org/COVIDfree to become a convalescent plasma donor. Donors must be previously screened and scheduled. Donors cannot walk in for this procedure.

Those wishing to donate should reserve a spot and schedule an appointment online. Donors should enter ‘RAMPART’ as the code.