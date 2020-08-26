Vitalant asks community to participate in plasma and blood drive Sunday

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Vitalant is asking those who have recovered from COVID-19, as well as those looking to donate blood, to participate in this weekend’s blood drive.
The drive will be held at JW Marriott Resort & Spa Las Vegas and Rampart Casino on Sunday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. inside the Marquis Ballroom.
Vitalant says they still need blood donations, but are also asking people who have had COVID-19 to donate their convalescent plasma, which contains antibodies to the SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus. This plasma can be given to patients currently fighting COVID-19.
To be eligible for plasma donation, you must have had COVID-19 symptoms, plus:
- A prior laboratory diagnosis of COVID-19, either by a positive nasal/oral swab test OR a positive test for SARS-CoV-2 antibodies requested by your health care provider. Blood donors are NOT tested for coronavirus.
- Complete resolution of symptoms for at least 28 days. Do not donate blood if you are sick.
- All other donor eligibility for an automated plasma donation
- COVID-19 survivors will need to apply at Vitalant.org/COVIDfree to become a convalescent plasma donor. Donors must be previously screened and scheduled. Donors cannot walk in for this procedure.
Those wishing to donate should reserve a spot and schedule an appointment online. Donors should enter ‘RAMPART’ as the code.