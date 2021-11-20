Visually impaired youth make, serve Thanksgiving food

LAS VEGAS (KLAS)– Dozens of blind and visually impaired children got to celebrate Thanksgiving early by preparing a traditional Thanksgiving meal for their families and friends Saturday.

The Thanksgiving meal consisted of turkey, pumpkin pie, “stuffins” (muffins made from stuffing), mashed potatoes, corn casserole, collard greens, sweet potatoes, macaroni and cheese, and salad.

Nevada Blind Children’s Foundation prepares students who are blind/visually impaired for an independent future by teaching them to use any remaining functional vision they may have, along with adaptive technology and blind specific resources to handle day-to-day activities.

Volunteers, along with NBCF staff, assisted youth in preparing all the recipes.

This is the third year of the NBCF Thanksgiving event.