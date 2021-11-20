Visually impaired youth make, serve Thanksgiving food

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

LAS VEGAS (KLAS)– Dozens of blind and visually impaired children got to celebrate Thanksgiving early by preparing a traditional Thanksgiving meal for their families and friends Saturday.

The Thanksgiving meal consisted of turkey, pumpkin pie, “stuffins” (muffins made from stuffing), mashed potatoes, corn casserole, collard greens, sweet potatoes, macaroni and cheese, and salad.

Nevada Blind Children’s Foundation prepares students who are blind/visually impaired for an independent future by teaching them to use any remaining functional vision they may have, along with adaptive technology and blind specific resources to handle day-to-day activities.

Volunteers, along with NBCF staff, assisted youth in preparing all the recipes.

This is the third year of the NBCF Thanksgiving event.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

8 news now breaking and daily news sign up

CONTESTS

Pro Football Challenge

Don't Miss

Trending Stories