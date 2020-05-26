Visitors take extra precaution while visiting Lake Mead during Memorial Day weekend

BOULDER CITY, Nev. (KLAS) — Memorial Day is a time to honor America’s fallen heroes. It is also the unofficial start to summer, causing many people to flock to Lake Mead. However, because of the coronavirus pandemic things have changed a bit, causing fewer people to flock to Lake Mead.

The number of people who showed up to Lake Mead Monday was moderate, and the people who were there were wearing a mask or practicing social distancing. In past years, Lake Mead saw 150,000 to 200,000 visitors over the course of the weekend.

Public affairs officer for Lake Mead, Christie Vanover, says the lake saw a steady flow on Friday and Saturday, but Sunday was the busiest day for people to visit Lake Mead.

“Smaller places like Willow Beach and C-Cove, they are a lot smaller, so there’s not much space for everybody, so we are closing those so that people can maintain that social distance,” Vanover said.

On Sunday, Willow Beach reached capacity at 8 a.m., and on Monday around 10 a.m., Vanover says they were monitoring the governor’s plan before they initiate phase 2.