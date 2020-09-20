Visitors react to shooting on the Las Vegas Strip

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — An overnight shooting on the Las Vegas Strip led to multiple arrests, including the gunman, and two people hurt. It’s the latest in a string of recent violence on the strip.

Metro police are not looking for any more suspects, although they tell 8 News Now the investigation is not over yet.

On the Las Vegas Strip, some visitors say they feel safe, while others say The Strip just doesn’t feel the same.

Above is a look at the shooting investigation people partying on the Las Vegas Strip ran into overnight — out on the sidewalk, in front of Paris Hotel & Casino.

Just after 2 a.m. Saturday, Metro Police say it was a fight between two groups that escalated to the gunshots.

Bullets struck two people — a male and a female. Both suffered non-life threatening injuries.

Related Content Police: 2 injured in shooting on Las Vegas Strip

The chaotic scene left many on the strip concerned.

8 News Now talked with one visitor who says he saw the aftermath.

“I just saw a couple people being busted,” said visitor Johnny Rosas. “I don’t know what they did but pretty crazy out here.”

“It’s a little bit more scary this time it’s not like it was a years back. Definitely not,” added another visitor.

Last week, we told you about other violence on The Strip. A woman said her boyfriend was attacked by people on scooters near Caesars Palace — it was caught on video.

Other brawls during Labor Day Weekend prompted Metro to increase their presence.

Wynn Las Vegas increased room rates and even filed a lawsuit after a fight took place there.

We’re still waiting to learn the name of the gunman, and the others police say were involved in the fight.