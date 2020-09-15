Visitors notice difference on Las Vegas Strip as violent altercations continue

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Metro says they increased the number of officers on the Las Vegas Strip after a number of fights and other problems that happened Labor Day weekend.

Some say the problems are continuing.

This past weekend, Metro made 62 arrests over both days, and a total of 10 guns were recovered.

8 News Now spoke to a woman who says she was in an altercation. Leslie Woods recounted she was walking near Caesars Palace Sunday night when she was confronted by a group of people on scooters.

Tonight I spoke to a woman who says she was assaulted by a group of people on scooters last night on the #LasVegas strip, visitors say the Strip feels different. @8NewsNow pic.twitter.com/oyeQKZovOa — Joe Moeller (@joemoeller44) September 15, 2020

Some say the Strip has a different feeling.

“Highly unusual,” said Woods. “I have never experienced anything like that.”

She was with her boyfriend when the group on scooters rolled up.

“I think they didn’t like that I said ‘watch out.'”

Woods says they got off the scooters, and an altercation started. She recounts she called the police, but according to her, they never came.

“I found a police officer, and the incident had just happened, and I said these girls are getting away on the scooters,” she explained, “and they couldn’t leave their post because Donald Trump was in town or coming to town.”

She wasn’t happy with the fight or the police response.

Weeks ago on our Morning Cup of Joe segment, Sheriff Joe Lombardo said there has been an increase in crime. He says cheaper room rates could be playing a role.

Labor Day weekend, brawls sparked Metro to increase police presence.

Wynn Las Vegas increased room rates and even filed a lawsuit after a fight took place at Encore.

“It is a little bit more scary this time,” said Marcy Rodriguez, visiting from Texas. “It’s not like it was years back, for sure.”

Strip visitors are noticing a difference.

“Just violence. Violence is a big thing that we have been encountering, not personally, but we have been coming for the past few months, and we have seen on the news,” said Christian Diaz, visiting from California.

Many are noticing a lot more of the scooters. Video from Aug. 30 shows a group of people in the street.

“I noticed a lot of people using the handicapped chairs, and they are not very handicapped,” observed Rodriguez.

Lily Lochart, visiting from California, said, “There is a lot of people on scooters. I was mentioning to him yesterday that they come in clusters.”

From the altercation to not getting her 911 call answered, Woods says this doesn’t make her want to come back anytime soon.

“It just didn’t feel safe to me,” she said.

Woods did file a police report. 8 News Now reached out to Metro, but we have not heard back yet.