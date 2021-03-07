Visitors have mixed reactions as night clubs, pools reopen on the Las Vegas Strip

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — With more and more people eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine, it seems more people are out and about again, and entertainment venues like Vegas nightclubs and pool lounges are back in action.

This week more entertainment venues will open up and soon, if all goes accordingly, capacity limits will be increased to 50%.

8 News Now spoke to visitors on The Strip about how they feel about these two attractions coming back and whether they as visitors would attend.

“If you feel like you can’t go outside and that you are going to get sick, then just stay in the house,” said visitor, Rob Wilson.

Travelers from all over the world come to Vegas to experience the nightlife and swanky pool access we offer, and now, with our situation improving, these facilities are opening up once again.

While crowded dancefloors and packed venues are still not allowed, many nightclubs and pool lounges have changed the way they operate.

With capacity limits set to reach 50% by March 15th, more and more people are ready dive back in.

“I would partake in the pools, but I don’t think I would partake in the clubs. I guess if you have your vaccine then it would be ok, but if not, then you have to be very careful,” said visitor, Josie Barcenas.

“We both had COVID already. We think it’s kind of crazy that we have to stand outside right now and wear masks, especially in a pool or pool party or something like that,” said visitor, Chris Kelly.

Recently, Omnia at Caesars Palace just reopened, XS at Encore and The Foundation Room at Mandalay Bay also reopened too. As for pool venues, the Encore Beach Club opened this past Friday along with Marquee at the Cosmopolitan and Wet Republic at MGM Grand.

While some are ready, there are still those that believe reopening now is just too soon.

“As far as us walking around, I think that is fine, but other than that, no. I don’t think we should be getting into pools and going to nightclubs together. It’s too close,” said visitor, Rose Williams.