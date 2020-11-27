Visitors flock to Red Rock Canyon during Thanksgiving

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The pandemic caused many to change their annual Thanksgiving traditions and for many that meant heading to one place about 25 minutes from The Strip.

A steady amount of people came to the Red Rock Canyon Dedication Overlook this Thanksgiving. They were out braving the wind and chill to take pictures and enjoy the scenery.

“It’s really cold but it’s really nice to feel fresh air, you know,” said Cynthia Estrada.

The scenic destination offered some a temporary escape from the pandemic situation.

Various people parked and either hiked, biked or gazed at the landscape.

For some, coming to the national conservation area is a first time experience, while others consider it a holiday tradition.

The Thanksgiving weekend remains the busiest time of year for Red Rock Canyon. COVID-19 did not seem to change that, so volunteers like Morgan Hawkins came out to help direct traffic.

“So, there were over, almost like 1,000 reservations made for just today and they’re expecting even more for this weekend. So, it was really busy,” Hawkins said.

The Bureau of Land Management started requiring reservations earlier this month. It aims to help address capacity issues.

“We’ve been making reservations like the night before each day we go into the park,” said Malachie Mendel, visiting from Chicago.

Anyone who wants to visit the 13-mile Red Rock Canyon scenic loop must make a reservation. You can do that online.

