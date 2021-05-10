Visitors excited for aesthetic changes, expansion coming to Wynn Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Wynn Resorts is ready to expand and remodel ahead of what is expected to be a very busy 2022.

“People are happy to be back,” said Matt Maddox, CEO of Wynn Resorts. “Conventions and customers are excited, and as more restrictions are lifted, we are able to roll out our entertainment and our nightclubs.”

In July, a $200 million remodeling project will start in the resort’s hotel rooms. This will mark the first room renovation in more than a decade.

People we spoke to visiting Vegas say they welcome the change.

“I’ve stayed at the Encore before, and I really like it, so I think it’s an awesome idea,” shared Lavita Scott, visiting from Atlanta.

Virginia Santos said, “You have to update and keep on renovating.”

If that wasn’t enough, it wouldn’t be Vegas without rolling out a brand-new nightclub experience. This one will be created by Wynn Resorts at Allegiant Stadium.

“I think it is amazing, you know, especially at the new stadium,” said visitor Sam Cadea. “I think it’s a big draw, and it already has a lot of interest.”

It sounds like a great idea to some, but not everyone is on board.

“I think that it will bring in the wrong crowd,” said Scott. “I don’t think it will make the statement that the Wynn would want.”

In any case, Wynn Resorts is hedging its bet on the majority being excited by the idea of the 11,000-square-foot Wynn field club. The club will require reservations and is set to open later this year.