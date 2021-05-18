Visitors can ‘Boom Boom Clap’ their way to glamorous Vegas in new ad

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Visitors can “Boom Boom Clap” their way to Las Vegas’ most glamorous destinations in the Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority’s (LVCVA) latest ad. It’s part of the “Vegas You” campaign, which aims to let tourists around the world know our city is open for business.

You’ll see some of Vegas’ most recognizable spots in the ad, from the Bellagio’s famed fountains and the High Roller Observation Wheel to The Chandelier at The Cosmopolitan.

“The ad shows Vegas as the destination that allows visitors to choose their own adventure and revel in the excitement that only Vegas — and its iconic landmarks — offers,” LVCVA wrote in a news release.

A couple of the Strip’s biggest acts make an appearance, too, including ABSINTHE’s Green Fairy and the Jabbawockeez.

The full spot debuted today. You can watch the full clip in the video above.