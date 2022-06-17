LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Visitation was held Friday for the Metro police detective who lost his life a week ago in a tragic incident by the Centennial Bowl in the Northwest Valley.

Detective Justin Terry, 45, was in his police vehicle when a beam fell onto his car as he drove on US-95.

Many people showed up at Palm Cheyenne Mortuary to pay their respects to Detective Terry.

The visitation is open until 8 p.m. Friday and Saturday from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Detective Terry was assigned to the homicide sex crimes bureau, sexual assault, and abuse section. He also started the enduro program at the southeast area command, making it possible for officers to ride dirt bikes into hard-to-reach locations to help the homeless.

Det. Terry was also assigned to the sexual offender apprehension detail for 7 years. He was widely regarded as an expert and worked with the U.S. Marshals task force. Det. Terry was with the Las Vegas Metro police department for almost 21 years and is survived by his wife and two sons.

On Monday morning, a police procession will escort the detective to Henderson’s Central Christian Church for the service starting at ten. The service is not open to the public but will be streamed live on 8newsnow.com.

The procession will start at Palm Downtown Mortuary at 8:30 a.m. and travel along the Strip and local highways. Traffic delays are to be expected Monday morning during the precession.