Vision in Red: Resorts World brings unique look to Las Vegas Strip

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — You’ve likely seen Las Vegas’ newest resort from the highway, with its distinct red exterior and massive illuminated LED screen. We’re talking Resorts World!
The hard-to-miss property, slated to open on the Strip June 24, brings a unique look to the iconic tourist corridor. It will feature 3,500 rooms, over 40 culinary and beverage concepts, 250,000-square-feet of meeting space and 117,000-square-feet of casino space.
Guest rooms are separated under three Hilton brands: Hilton, Conrad and LXR Hotels & Resorts (Crockfords).
8 News Now collected a treasure trove of renderings to give you a peek at what you can expect. We’ll break it down by the exterior, rooms, restaurants, entertainment and more.
Truly, there’s only one word that can describe it all: stunning.
Check it out!
Resorts World Exterior
Las Vegas Hilton at Resorts World
Conrad Las Vegas
Crockfords Las Vegas
Meeting and Convention Spaces
Culinary and Beverage Concept
Entertainment
Shopping, Health & Beauty
There’s certainly no shortage of things to see, experience and taste when you head over to our city’s latest addition. For more information on Resorts World, click here.