Vision in Red: Resorts World brings unique look to Las Vegas Strip

The Conrad hotel lobby during a media preview of Resorts World Las Vegas in Las Vegas, Nevada, U.S., on Tuesday, June 22, 2021. Malaysia’s Genting Group developed the 3,500-room hotel with 117,000 square feet of gambling space, 250,000 square feet of meeting space, a 5,000-seat theater, and seven swimming pools overlooking the north end of the Strip. Photographer: Roger Kisby/Bloomberg via Getty Images

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — You’ve likely seen Las Vegas’ newest resort from the highway, with its distinct red exterior and massive illuminated LED screen. We’re talking Resorts World!

The hard-to-miss property, slated to open on the Strip June 24, brings a unique look to the iconic tourist corridor. It will feature 3,500 rooms, over 40 culinary and beverage concepts, 250,000-square-feet of meeting space and 117,000-square-feet of casino space.

Guest rooms are separated under three Hilton brands: Hilton, Conrad and LXR Hotels & Resorts (Crockfords).

8 News Now collected a treasure trove of renderings to give you a peek at what you can expect. We’ll break it down by the exterior, rooms, restaurants, entertainment and more.

Truly, there’s only one word that can describe it all: stunning.

Check it out!

Resorts World Exterior

Resorts World Las Vegas Exterior (Courtesy: Resorts World Las Vegas)

Resorts World Las Vegas Pool Complex (Courtesy: Resorts World Las Vegas)

Las Vegas Hilton at Resorts World

Las Vegas Hilton at Resorts World lobby (Courtesy: Resorts World Las Vegas)

Las Vegas Hilton at Resorts World deluxe queen guest room (Courtesy: Resorts World Las Vegas)

Las Vegas Hilton at Resorts World deluxe king guest room (Courtesy: Resorts World Las Vegas)

Conrad Las Vegas

Conrad Las Vegas lobby (Courtesy: Resorts World Las Vegas)

Conrad Las Vegas lobby (Courtesy: Resorts World Las Vegas)

Conrad Las Vegas premium queen guest room (Courtesy: Resorts World Las Vegas)

Conrad Las Vegas premium king guest room (Courtesy: Resorts World Las Vegas)

Crockfords Las Vegas

Crockfords Las Vegas lobby (Courtesy: Resorts World Las Vegas)

Crockfords Las Vegas lobby (Courtesy: Resorts World Las Vegas)

Crockfords Las Vegas one bedroom suite (Courtesy: Resorts World Las Vegas)

Crockfords Las Vegas chariman’s villa (Courtesy: Resorts World Las Vegas)

Crockfords Las Vegas chairman’s villa (Courtesy: Resorts World Las Vegas)

Crockfords Las Vegas villa (Courtesy: Resorts World Las Vegas)

Crockfords Las Vegas superior king guest room (Courtesy: Resorts World Las Vegas)

Crockfords Las Vegas palace (Courtesy: Resorts World Las Vegas)

Crockfords Las Vegas palace (Courtesy: Resorts World Las Vegas)

Meeting and Convention Spaces

Resorts World Lily Terrace (Courtesy: Resorts World Las Vegas)

Resorts World Lily Ballroom (Courtesy: Resorts World Las Vegas)

Resorts World Lily Ballroom prefunction (Courtesy: Resorts World Las Vegas)

Resorts World Jasmine Ballroom prefunction (Courtesy: Resorts World Las Vegas)

Resorts World meeting foyer (Courtesy: Resorts World Las Vegas)

Resorts World meeting foyer (Courtesy: Resorts World Las Vegas)

Culinary and Beverage Concept

FUHU Las Vegas (Courtesy: Resorts World Las Vegas)

RedTail (Courtesy: Resorts World Las Vegas)

Starlight on 66 (Courtesy: Resorts World Las Vegas)

Starlight on 66 (Courtesy: Resorts World Las Vegas)

Bar Zazu (Courtesy: Resorts World Las Vegas)

Brezza (Courtesy: Resorts World Las Vegas)

Craig’s Vegan Ice Cream (Courtesy: Resorts World Las Vegas)

Dawg House Saloon Food Truck (Courtesy: Resorts World Las Vegas)

Dawg House Saloon (Courtesy: Resorts World Las Vegas)

Famous Foods Street Eats (Courtesy: Resorts World Las Vegas and Celano Design Studio)

Famous Foods Neon Bar (Courtesy: Resorts World Las Vegas and Celano Design Studio)

Genting Palace (Courtesy: Resorts World Las Vegas)

Kusa Nori (Courtesy: Resorts World Las Vegas)

Sun’s Out Buns Out (Courtesy: Resorts World Las Vegas)

The Kitchen at Resorts World (Courtesy: Resorts World Las Vegas)

¡VIVA! (Courtesy: Resorts World Las Vegas and Celano Design Studio)

Wally’s Wine & Spirits (Courtesy: Resorts World Las Vegas)

Entertainment

AYU Dayclub (Courtesy: Resorts World Las Vegas)

Zouk Nightclub (Courtesy: Resorts World Las Vegas)

Zouk Nightclub interior (Courtesy: Resorts World Las Vegas)

The Theatre at Resorts World Las Vegas lobby (Courtesy: Resorts World Las Vegas)

The Theatre at Resorts World Las Vegas showroom (Courtesy: Resorts World Las Vegas)

The Theatre at Resorts World Las Vegas showroom (Courtesy: Resorts World Las Vegas)

Shopping, Health & Beauty

Fred Segal Libertine (Courtesy: Resorts World Las Vegas)

Fred Segal women’s store (Courtesy: Resorts World Las Vegas)

Fred Segal men’s Sundry (Courtesy: Resorts World Las Vegas)

Fred Segal men’s store (Courtesy: Resorts World Las Vegas)

Pepper (Courtesy: Resorts World Las Vegas)

O bag (Courtesy: Resorts World Las Vegas)

Nectar Bath Treats (Courtesy: Resorts World Las Vegas)

Judith Leiber (Courtesy: Resorts World Las Vegas)

Judith Leiber (Courtesy: Resorts World Las Vegas)

Herve Leger (Courtesy: Resorts World Las Vegas)

Herve Leger (Courtesy: Resorts World Las Vegas)

Sneaker Garden (Courtesy: Resorts World Las Vegas)

Dr. Refresh (Courtesy: Resorts World Las Vegas)

Clivéi Beauty Salon (Courtesy: Resorts World Las Vegas)

Clivéi Beauty Salon (Courtesy: Resorts World Las Vegas)

Clivéi Beauty Salon (Courtesy: Resorts World Las Vegas)

There’s certainly no shortage of things to see, experience and taste when you head over to our city’s latest addition. For more information on Resorts World, click here.