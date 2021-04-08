Virtual Women United fundraiser helps local girls go to college

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — An organization that empowers young girls and future leaders in the community needs help to fund a variety of local programs including one for student scholarships.

“This program is to engage women to go onto college. We’re working with high school seniors and there’s a scholarship committee that’s with Women’s United committee that will be reviewing the applications and the funds going for the event and will help seniors in high school got onto a Nevada college,” said Monica Beasley, owner of Signature Suite.

Beasley’s company designed gift boxes that will be given to donors. Volunteers are spending the day assembling the gift packages for the Women United virtual fundraiser that will happen in two weeks.

United Way of Southern Nevada’s Women United invites Las Vegas to join them for the 13th annual signature event, which takes place virtually on April 23 at 4 p.m. You can find more information on the event at this link.

Since it’s inception, almost 11,000 students have received support to graduate high school, 1,500 people have received job training, and 641,000 individuals have received housing, food and utility assistance.