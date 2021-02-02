Virtual reading nights for children during Black History Month

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A Las Vegas family has created virtual reading nights during Black History Month and they’re calling it “We see you.”

Every day, books from Black or brown authors will be read by locals and highlight themes such as civil rights, activism and even escapism.

The books are aimed for children and some even have questions at the end to engage the minds of both parents and the young listeners.

“This project is extremely intentional because we want the kids that are viewing these videos and to also turn on the video and see people that look like them, reading and have had an array of careers,” said Treasha Parker, co-founder of Sawubona Culture.

There is a new clip every Monday through Friday and it’s free to watch at this link.