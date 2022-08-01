LAS VEGAS (KLAS)– The Nevada Virtual Academy has seen an uptick in students wanting to stick to online learning. Some students found that virtual learning was beneficial, and they are now transitioning permanently, despite most students preparing to head back to physical classrooms.

On Monday morning, students and families packed into Nevada Virtual Academy’s newest location in Silverado Ranch, getting a glimpse of an organization that’s dedicated to nontraditional ways of schooling.

Executive director Yolanda Hamilton said they are partnered with the Nevada Charter School System, and since they were established in 2007 they were associated with virtual learning before the world turned to it in 2020.

“We really didn’t miss a beat,” said Hamilton. “When Covid shut everything down our students were able to continue without a problem and so that was a benefit for us.”

Hamilton said they have close to 100 teachers dedicated to high school and middle schoolers.

They offer everything a brick-and-mortar school would, such as after-school clubs, and field trips.

Students who might be struggling with school work are allowed to come in person to meet with the teacher.