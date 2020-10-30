Virtual Halloween Monster Mash performance is ‘What’s Cool at School’

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A Halloween tradition continues at a Las Vegas valley school, despite distance learning.

Silvestri Junior High School choir pulled off their annual Halloween performance by doing it virtually.

“We always put together a Halloween performance,” said Alison Aquila, director of choirs. “I wanted to be able to give my students an opportunity to where — even though they weren’t necessarily singing together in the classroom — they still were able to experience that choral part of being a part of something.”

The month-long process involved crash courses on Adobe, students filming two separate videos with singing and choreography, teachers pulling sound files from sopranos, altos and mixing them together to create Monster Mash.

“It was quite a process to get that,” Aquila said. “It made the hours and hours of extra time just totally worth it.”

For the choir family, continuing their Halloween tradition during a pandemic, and the resulting distance learning they’ve struggled though was important, maybe even necessary.

“I wanted them to feel that even though COVID is going on we’re still able to maintain that sense of normalcy. We can still have these traditions that are important to our school and the choral family.”

All 40 students that took part lit up when they saw their performance.

“Best part was watching their faces when I showed them the final outcome,” Aquila said. “When you get those videos and you’re watching it and you’re like, oh, they really are singing — behind that microphone, or that Bitmoji figure or whatever it is — there really is a kid there.”

