LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — HomeAid Southern Nevada is helping fight food insecurity among youth by hosting a virtual food drive benefiting a Las Vegas elementary school.

As part of HomeAid’s mission to serve vulnerable people in the Southern Nevada community, it is renovating a classroom inside Laura Dearing Elementary School to become a student food pantry.

All funds from the virtual food drive will go toward buying food to fill the pantry.

Those interested in helping fill the pantry can make a one-time monetary donation to purchase a meal for a student in need until August 14. To donate, click here.

“Food insecurity is rampant across the Las Vegas Valley, negatively affecting our youth,” Taylor Booth, Program Director at HomeAid Southern Nevada said. “We are hopeful that through the community’s efforts during this virtual food drive, we are able to provide hope and hundreds of meals for students.”

HomeAid will acquire corporate donations for labor, materials, and fees needed for the renovation. The new pantry will be unveiled to students at the beginning of the new school year.