Metro Police make arrest in Fashion Show Mall shooting
Virtual exhibit at SHOT Show seeks to help with police weapons training

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The SHOT gun show is in town, and one exhibit is hoping to help police de-escalate real life threats. It involves immersive training with video, audio and weapons that feel and sound like real guns.

Organizers say that what makes the company different from others with a similar platform is their weapons.

“You can see the weapon will recoil or lock back like a real weapon,” demonstrated Bruce Hessler of Meggitt Training Systems. “We believe that in the training of law enforcement or whoever, we want them to train with what they actually carry. We want it to function like it will actually function.”

Meggitt has several different versions of its program and emphasized it’s not meant to replace live firearm training for officers or military. However, it does help enhance users’ existing skills.

