Virtual events included in Las Vegas Black History Month lineup

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Black History Month officially begins on Tuesday, February 1 this year however, The City of Las Vegas is kicking off celebrations early this year with a full lineup of events starting in January.

Some of the events will be virtual this year and those that are not will follow safety guidelines including social distancing and mask requirements.

Many of the events planned for Black History Month will run from Sunday, Jan. 16 through Saturday, March 5.

Peace Week 2022: Exctending the Dream Celebration

WHEN: Sunday, Jan. 16, 3 to 5 p.m.

WHERE: West Las Vegas Library Theatre, 951 W. lake Mead Blvd.

Free and open to the public

Peace Week 2022 will honor, pay tribute and celebrate the life, legacy, and contributions of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. For more information, call the West Las Vegas Library at 702-507-3989 or the Doolittle Senior Center at 702-229-6125.

Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Youth League Basketball Tournament

WHEN: Thursday-Saturday, Jan. 20-22; 4 p.m. Thursday-Friday and 10 a.m. Saturday

WHERE: Doolittle Community Center, 1950 N. J St.

Free and open to selected schools and youth programs

A single-elimination youth basketball tournament will be held in honor of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Participants will qualify through their respective schools or youth programs. For additional information, contact Willie Dunn at 702-229-6374 or Savonta Manor at 702-229-1642.

“A Focus on Portraits,” an African American Heritage Exhibition

WHEN: Monday-Thursday, 7 a.m. to 5:30 p.m., Jan. 20-April 14, 2022; closed Friday-Sunday and holidays

WHERE: Las Vegas City Hall Chamber Gallery, 495 S. Main St., second floor

Free and open to the public

In celebration of Black History Month, and beyond, the annual African American Heritage Exhibition this year will focus on portraiture, featuring the work of several local Las Vegas artists. Curated by the visual arts staff of the city of Las Vegas, this year’s exhibition includes work from established artists previously exhibited, as well as new artists who are exhibiting for the first time with the city of Las Vegas. For more information, call 702-229-ARTS (2787).



Stay Prepared for School Fair and Health Fair

WHEN: Saturday, Jan. 22, 11 a.m.

WHERE: Doolittle Community Center, 1950 N. J St.

Free and open to the public

Grade school children will have the opportunity to receive school supplies and other resources to prepare them for success in the second half of the school year. Enjoy an afternoon of entertainment, refreshments, face painting, and more. For more information, contact Latonya Lomax at 702-229-2425 or Trine Morris at 702-229-1732.

Las Vegas My Brother’s Keeper Alliance 6th Annual Conference

WHEN: Monday-Tuesday, Jan. 24-25, 8 a.m. to noon each day

WHERE: This is a virtual event

Free and open to the public; online event registration is required

The Las Vegas My Brother’s Keeper Alliance is hosting a free, two-day virtual conference with national experts, legislators, school administrators, law enforcement, educators, social services providers, clinicians, advocates, and other community stakeholders. This is an action-focused convening to discuss educational equity, racial justice, adults as youth allies, and critical education policy issues. The Las Vegas My Brother’s Keeper Alliance is a cross-sectoral collaborative comprised of three task forces that work to engage the community, promote optimal educational outcomes, and improve law enforcement systems and programs. Online registration is required by clicking HERE.

African American Trailblazer Service Awards

WHEN: Tuesday, Feb. 1, 9 to 11:30 a.m.

WHERE: Las Vegas City Hall Council Chambers, 495 S. Main St., second floor

Join in honoring African American leaders in the Las Vegas community that have made significant contributions to the vibrant fabric of the city. Contact Hallema Bailey West at 702-229-3401 to RSVP.

Night of Expressions Youth Talent Showcase

WHEN: Saturday, Feb. 19, 2 p.m.

WHERE: Sammy Davis Jr. Festival Plaza, 720 Twin Lakes Drive.

Enjoy an afternoon showcase featuring multitalented local youth and young adults in honor of Black History Month. Participants will sing, dance, act, make music, and make spoken word performances. Those ages 8-22 who have a talent they would like to share should contact Willie Henderson at 702-229-2473 for more information.

Continuing the Legacy of Dance Concert Series

WHEN: Friday, March 4, and Saturday, March 5, at 7:30 p.m.

WHERE: Charleston Heights Arts Center, 800 S Brush St.

Continuing the celebration of Black History beyond the month of February, Artist-in-Residence Contemporary West Dance Theatre’s ArtsWork dance training program for youth with aspirations for a professional career in dance, will present an evening of performance featuring the work of African American choreographers, musicians, and dancers. For more information about the performances and ArtsWork class enrollment call 702-229-ARTS (2787).