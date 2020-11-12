Virtual ‘Bikes in Your Blood’ event on Nov. 21 benefits Nevada hemophilia group

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Get some exercise and support people living with bleeding disorders here in Nevada.

The “Bikes in Your Blood” fundraiser is happening next weekend.

The ride benefits the Nevada chapter of the National Hemophilia Foundation.

We spoke to Gio Pernudi, who has become an avid cyclist. He was born with hemophilia and suffered a lot of injuries growing up.

"I had so many injuries and bleeds into my right ankle that I developed really bad arthritis — to the point where there was no cartilege left in my ankle. So it was bone-on-bone," Pernudi says.







He said he could barely get up a flight of stairs.

He had ankle fusion surgery, and picked up cycling.

Since then, he’s done 20-mile marathons, and even a duatholon.

“It’s kind of like my outlet. I’m able to get on the road whenever I really want to, and just concentrate on that one thing,” he says. “You leave all your other problems behind.”

The fundraiser is Saturday, Nov. 21. It is virtual, so you can bike anywhere — even on a stationary bike.

Register as an individual cyclist or a team at https://bit.ly/BikesinYourBlood20. Set a fundraising goal and recruit friends and family to join your team and support your goal. Ride your favorite trail on Nov. 21 and report your distance by sending a Strava report of your ride along with a photo of you and/or your team.

Proceeds benefit the local chapter, and there’s some cool swag, too.

Pernudi says, “It’s opened a couple of brand new adventures for me in the sense that I’m able to connect with other people with hemophilia who do cycle, and we’ve been able to do group rides. Virtual rides.”