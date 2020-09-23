Virgin Mountain Fire burning near Mesquite grows to 3,000 acres

MESQUITE, Nev. (KLAS) — The Virgin Mountain Fire burning just southeast of Mesquite, Nevada, has grown to 3,000 acres, according to the Bureau of Land Management. It is running through brush on steep terrain.

A lightning strike ignited the blaze on Sept. 21. It is currently located around 10 miles southeast of Mesquite.

The Virgin Mountain fire est. 3,000 ac. is burning approx. 10 miles SE of Mesquite, Nevada. Started by lightning 9-21, active and running in brush on steep terrain. No structures threatened, no road closures or evacuations. https://t.co/3fxQioSKNm — Bureau of Land Management- Nevada (@blmnv) September 22, 2020

The BLM says no structures are threatened at this time and that there are no road closures or evacuations. However, communications sites and big horn sheep habitat are at risk.

High winds have reportedly kept authorities from using larger fixed-wing tankers. According to the department, crews are using air attack supervisory aircraft, four single-engine air tankers, a helicopter and three engines.