Virgin Hotels meets construction timelines, evaluating previously announced opening date amid pandemic

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Virgin Hotels Las Vegas announced Friday is it meeting construction timelines, but the opening may be delayed due to the pandemic.

“Construction of Virgin Hotels Las Vegas remains on schedule and the operations team is expected to receive the keys to the property in early November,” stated Richard “Boz” Bosworth, President and CEO of JC Hospitality, owner of Virgin Hotels Las Vegas.

The property will intermix a passion for food and beverage with music and culture.

You’ve been asking for updates… so here’s a little sneak peek! #VirginHotelsLV pic.twitter.com/NUiPJdVyuY — Virgin Hotels Las Vegas (@VirginHotelsLV) August 21, 2020

“However, due to current COVID-19 regulations, market conditions, and recent event and convention cancellations, the ownership group is carefully evaluating the previously announced fall 2020 opening date. The ownership group expects to have a date identified by mid-September at which time we will provide full details,” added Bosworth.

The modern lifestyle resort will feature innovative design and function with 1,505 exceptionally appointed chambers, grand chamber suites, and penthouse suites in three luxurious towers, Ruby, Opal, and Canyon.

All Chambers will include the Virgin Hotels patented bed and in-room technology. Virgin Hotels Las Vegas will be home to the first tribal casino in the city, Mohegan Sun Casino at Virgin Hotels Las Vegas, an exhilarating and immersive 60,000-square-foot casino, operated by Mohegan Gaming & Entertainment.

Here is a sneak peek of Virgin Hotel offerings:

The 24-hour casino will offer players slots, table games, high-limit areas, and a race and sportsbook. The Virgin Hotels restaurant portfolio will include restauranteurs from across the US.

Virgin Hotels Las Vegas will also welcome back Nobu Restuarant and award-winning MB Steak along with lounges and bars like its flagship Commons Club.

The property will also offer more than 130,000 square feet of meeting and convention spaces with over five acres of luxury poolside and outdoor venues amidst a desert landscape, including The Event Lawn, a 13,000 square foot outdoor entertainment space for concerts, private parties and events.

Partners of this project include Hilton, Mohegan Gaming & Entertainment, AEG Presents, and more.

Virgin Hotels Las Vegas has recruited leading design, construction, and architecture partners in the development and redesign of the property. Additional partners will be announced soon.