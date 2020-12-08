Virgin Hotels Las Vegas delays opening date due to pandemic

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Virgin Hotels Las Vegas says it is pushing back its opening date, originally scheduled for Jan. 15, 2021.

The company cites “current conditions in the market as it pertains to the pandemic” as the reason for the delay.

Virgin Hotels provided the statement below:

“Due to the continuously evolving COVID-19 situation not only in Nevada, but nationwide we have made the decision to delay the Jan. 15, 2021 opening of Virgin Hotels Las Vegas. The construction for the project is on time and this decision was predicated on the current conditions in the market as it pertains to the pandemic. While the entire team at JC Hospitality is beyond excited to introduce the reimagined resort casino to locals and tourists alike, the safety and health of our guests, partners and team members continues to be our top priority. We encourage everyone to follow the guidelines put forth by public officials. At this time, an opening date has not been finalized, but an announcement is forthcoming.” Richard “Boz” Bosworth, President and CEO of JC Hospitality, LLC, owner of Virgin Hotels Las Vegas

The resort, which is replacing the Hard Rock, announced in September that it planned to open on Jan. 15. According to the statement above, the construction for the project remains on time.

Virgin Hotels did not provide a new opening date, but said the “announcement is forthcoming.”